Taipei [Taiwan], January 2 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected six naval vessels, an official ship and two balloons around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

The MND said they responded according to the situation.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2006893204176826759?s=20

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 17 naval vessels and eight official ships operating around its territorial waters. Of the three, one sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "(U) 3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 17 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2006530828176650620?s=20

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Secretary-General of the National Security Council and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu widely known has publicly thanked the United States for urging restraint following China's latest military exercises near Taiwan and across the wider region.

In a post on X.com, Wu said China's recent drills were aimed at intimidation and coercion, warning that such actions are destabilizing for the Indo-Pacific. "China's military exercises toward Taiwan and others in the region were designed to intimidate and coerce countries in the Indo-Pacific. They're provocative and escalatory," he wrote. He expressed appreciation to the US State Department for issuing a statement on New Year's Day calling on Beijing to reduce tensions.

Wu's remarks came amid heightened concern in Taipei and among regional partners after the People's Liberation Army conducted large-scale live-fire exercises around Taiwan. The drills involved naval and air forces operating in multiple zones near the island, drawing criticism for raising the risk of miscalculation and threatening civilian air and maritime traffic.

