China's aggressive military posturing deepens fears of conflict in Indo-Pacific

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 2 : US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth expressed grave concern over China's growing military assertiveness around Taiwan and in the South China Sea during his first face-to-face meeting with China's Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia on October 31.

The meeting, held alongside a summit of Southeast Asian defence chiefs, followed a day after US President Donald Trump's talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, Hegseth stated on X that he underscored the "importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific," emphasising America's concerns about China's increasing activities that threaten Taiwan and regional allies.

The Pentagon chief reiterated that while Washington does not seek confrontation, it "will continue to firmly defend its interests" and maintain sufficient military presence to ensure regional stability.

During the meeting, Admiral Dong Jun repeated the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) long-held position on Taiwan, demanding that the United States act "cautiously" on issues related to the island. He urged Washington to adopt a stance that "firmly opposes Taiwan independence."

Despite these warnings, Hegseth reaffirmed that the US stands committed to Taiwan's defence in line with existing US law.

Although the CCP has never governed Taiwan, it continues to claim the self-ruled democracy as part of its territory and has not ruled out using military force to seize control.

Over recent years, China has intensified its coercive tactics, conducting extensive military drills, sending warplanes near Taiwan's airspace almost daily, and heightening fears of a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

US intelligence assessments indicate that Xi Jinping has directed the Chinese military to prepare for a potential invasion by 2027.

During his visit to Tokyo earlier this week, Hegseth warned that Beijing's rapid military build-up represents a "real and urgent threat" to the Indo-Pacific.

Praising Japan's decision to strengthen its defence capabilities, he emphasised that the US-Japan alliance remains essential to deterring Chinese aggression and safeguarding peace across the region, as reported by The Epoch Times.

