China's assimilationist tactic towards Tibetan children (IANS Analysis)

New Delhi, Dec 1 Tibet has been under Chinese control since 1951, a situation often described by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as "liberation". This annexation has not only involved territorial claims but has also encompassed significant social, economic, and cultural dimensions.

The CCP's approach to Tibet serves as a revealing example of its broader governance strategies towards officially recognised ethnic and religious minorities within China. For over seven decades, the treatment of Tibetans reflects the complexities of China's deep state and its assimilationist policies, which have profoundly affected Tibetan identity and autonomy.

Tibetans, who represent approximately 90.48 per cent of the population in the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR), are distinguished by their unique cultural and religious practices.

Since the annexation, China has consistently asserted that Tibet is an "integral part" of its territory and has implemented various policies aimed at assimilating the Tibetan population.

This assimilationist approach seeks to integrate all minority groups with the predominant Han population, affecting every facet of life. Although such policies have been in place since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took control, they have evolved significantly under Xi Jinping's leadership, particularly with the introduction of the Second Generation Ethnic Policy in 2017, which aimed to expedite integration efforts.

It is essential to understand that Xi's assimilationist strategy is deeply rooted in his 'Sinicisation policy' introduced in 2015. This current assimilation process necessitates alignment with 'Chinese characteristics,' which refers to Han identity and CCP political ideology, thereby fostering a sense of national unity that is viewed as crucial for the party's stability and legitimacy.

China's assimilationist strategy in Tibet primarily targets Tibetan children from a very young age, particularly evident within the education system. While the Chinese government has established legal frameworks to protect the regional autonomy and minority identities of officially recognised ethnic groups, including Tibetans, these provisions often remain unfulfilled in practice.

The Law on Regional National Autonomy (2001) stipulates that minority schools have the right to use their own languages in kindergartens. Additionally, China ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1992, which asserts that children belonging to minorities should not be denied the right to use their native languages. However, China's educational policies diverge significantly from these legal commitments.

Since the 1960s, Mandarin has been the primary language of instruction for middle and high school students, and a bilingual education policy introduced in 2010 aimed to extend this to primary education across all minority regions under the guise of enhancing efficiency in both local and regional languages.

In practice, however, Tibetan schools have reported a gradual substitution of the Tibetan language with Mandarin, limiting Tibetan children's access to their mother tongue. Although China has not publicly acknowledged this shift, there is considerable pressure on schools in the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) to prioritise Mandarin from kindergarten onwards.

This initiative is framed as a means to achieve "national unity and prosperity for Tibet," aligning with China's broader modernisation objectives. A decree issued in 2021 mandated that Mandarin be enforced for all preschool and kindergarten children nationwide, including those in minority areas, while promoting Tibetan language "as per requirement."

The imposition of Mandarin as the primary language of instruction poses a significant threat to the preservation of the Tibetan language, which is a fundamental aspect of Tibetan cultural identity.

Proficiency in Tibetan is crucial for the practice of Tibetan Buddhism, and given that over 78 per cent of Tibetans in China identify as Tibetan Buddhists, this language policy jeopardises the connection future generations will have with their cultural heritage.

According to the 2023 report by the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD), numerous schools in the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) have been compelled to adopt Chinese Mandarin entirely as their medium of instruction.

Furthermore, many private and rural Tibetan schools, which play a vital role in maintaining indigenous identity, have reportedly been forced to close down.

In addition to the imposition of Mandarin, Tibetan children as young as three are being compelled to leave their local Tibetan schools and attend state-run boarding institutions situated far from their homes.

This transition has resulted in significant psychological distress and a sense of alienation from their families. Within these boarding schools, children are mandated to learn Mandarin and are subjected to political indoctrination aimed at fostering loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

This alienation extends culturally, as Tibetan children receive no instruction in their native language, history, or culture. Reports indicate that approximately 80 per cent of Tibetan children are enrolled in these state-run boarding schools.

Furthermore, a report by UN Special Rapporteurs has highlighted the alarming situation regarding the forced cultural assimilation of nearly one million Tibetan schoolchildren in China.

Recent reports have also noted the closure of Tibetan monastery schools, with students being redirected to state-run boarding schools, prompting Tibetan activists to bring this issue before the UN Human Rights Council.

There is no doubt that China's assimilationist policies under Xi Jinping are currently being implemented vigorously. This cultural assimilation approach is systematic, as demonstrated by routine measures presented as efforts to promote a national language, which are claimed to provide Tibetan children with the "best possible preparation for their adult lives".

However, the reality indicates that these tactics jeopardise Tibet's unique identity, facilitating the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) complete control over Tibet's valuable territory and natural resources, thereby minimising any potential resistance from future generations.

