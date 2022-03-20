China's COVID-19 policy affects Mongolia's economy: Report

China's COVID-19 policy has severely affected Mongolia's economy as it is "disproportionally dependent on its biggest foreign trade partner Bejing", said a Canada-based think tank.

As the world enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mongolia's economy has been improving since April last year as businesses have been re-opening, but China has kept its border sealed under its no-COVID policy, said Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

China has implemented a strict and extreme policy that includes strict lockdowns, mass testing and mandatory quarantine in state facilities. Mongolia is also suffering because of China's COVID policy.

National Statistical Office division head, Tseveenjav Lkhanaa, sums up Mongolia's precarious economic situation as "disproportionally dependent on our biggest foreign trade partner, China," IFFRAS reported.

China is also the biggest investor in Mongolia. Since Mongolia became part of BRI, investments by China has increased even more and China has also granted loans.

Trade is one aspect of China and Mongolia's relationship. China is Mongolia's biggest importer of minerals.

According to a Canada-based think tank, within China, ethnic Mongolians are facing a cultural crackdown. Schools in Inner Mongolia teach in Mongolian except the subjects of Mandarin and other foreign languages. China is deliberating on changing its education policy to three subjects namely history, morality and law and language and literature to be taught in Mandarin, the think tank added.

Reports were met with widespread protests by students. Thousands of arrests were made and there were a few suicides as well. Ethnic Mongolians are not the only ones facing suppression of their culture, language and traditions; Tibetans and Uyghurs are facing the same, IFFAS reported.

Earlier, Mongolia's relations with China received a blow when the Dalai Lama planned to visit Mongolia to attend a convention. China strongly opposed the visit and threatened Mongolia to cut-off access to its ports. Ultimately, the Mongolia government cancelled the visit, IFFRAS reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

