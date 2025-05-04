China's expanding repression unmasked in World Uyghur Congress' weekly brief

Munich [Germany], May 4 : In its latest Weekly Brief, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has once again spotlighted the Chinese government's intensifying campaign of transnational repression targeting Uyghur activists and human rights defenders worldwide.

According to WUC, the revelations, which come from investigations by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and other global media outlets, expose Beijing's use of fake NGOs, known as GONGOs to manipulate the UN human rights system and silence dissenting voices.

According to the WUC's Weekly Brief, the Chinese state-linked GONGOs pose as civil society organizations, but in reality, they function as tools to shield China from criticism over its human rights abuses in East Turkistan, Tibet, and Hong Kong. WUC leaders, including Vice President Zumretay Arkin and Executive Committee Vice Chair Erkin Zunun, reported being subjected to intimidation and surveillance during official UN meetings, especially around WUC's 8th General Assembly.

Beyond institutional manipulation, the Weekly Brief also highlighted chilling cyberattacks on WUC members.

According to WUC, the Citizen Lab, backed by ICIJ, uncovered a cyber-espionage operation involving a compromised Uyghur-language text editor, UyghurEditPP. This software, corrupted with malware and spread through a phishing email, allowed Chinese state-backed hackers to surveil prominent Uyghur activists in exile.

The weekly brief stated that Erkin Zunun, who was specifically targeted, described the psychological toll of such digital persecution.

In parallel, the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) published a damning report, cited in the WUC's Weekly Brief, titled A Healthy Society Should Have More Than One Voice.

It details China's concerted efforts to block independent NGOs at the UN, delay NGO accreditations, and spread its GONGOs across UN human rights mechanisms. Case studies, including those involving WUC members, reveal coordinated campaigns of diplomatic pressure and harassment.

For years Uyghur Muslims have been facing severe repression by China, marked by systemic human rights abuses and cultural erasure.

China's repression of Uyghur Muslims includes mass surveillance, arbitrary detention in "reeducation" camps, forced labor, and efforts to erase religious and cultural identity. The Chinese government denies abuse, calling actions anti-terrorism. International bodies and human rights groups have labeled the policies as crimes against humanity and potential genocide.

