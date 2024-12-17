China's unannounced military drills signal evolving strategy, potential shift in tactics

Taipei [Taiwan], December 17 : The Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) latest military exercises near Taiwan have raised concerns over Beijing's evolving strategy, with experts speculating on the motives and implications of these unannounced war games, Taipei Times reported.

Unlike previous drills, these exercises were launched without any clear provocation or pretext, marking a potential shift in tactics by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Both US and Taiwanese officials offered differing explanations for the events, adding to the ambiguity.

Historically, the CCP has tied military manoeuvres to incidents that could justify their actions. For example, the large-scale war games following then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022 were widely seen as a reaction to her trip. Such exercises are typically pre-planned, leveraging specific events to assign blame to others for "provoking" Beijing.

However, the recent drills deviated from this pattern, drawing parallels to a June 2023 exercise that lacked an immediate trigger but was later linked to a confidential meeting in Taipei involving US officials and foreign diplomats. The sudden nature of the latest drills suggests that Beijing may be signalling something not yet publicly disclosed, reported Taipei Times.

Taiwanese officials and analysts have floated several theories about the exercises' timing. Some believe they were intended as a response to President William Lai's recent Pacific tour, which included stops in Hawaii, Guam, and meetings with Taiwan's diplomatic allies. Others speculate that the manoeuvres were aimed at sending a message to the incoming US administration, though the timingweeks ahead of the presidential inaugurationmakes this less likely.

Notably, Beijing refrained from issuing the usual propaganda blitz that typically accompanies such actions, leaving their intent unclear. A Taiwanese security official described the situation as "drills that dare not speak their name."

China's Ministry of National Defence remained tight-lipped about the drills. Spokesperson Wu Qian said: "As water has no constant form, there are in warfare no constant conditions. The PLA will decide whether and when to conduct military exercises in accordance with its needs and the situation on the ground."

The quote, drawn from Sun Tzu's Art of War, reflects the CCP's perception of itself as perpetually at war, albeit in unconventional forms. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Sun Li-fang noted that the scale of Chinese naval activity was the largest seen since the 1996 military exercises conducted ahead of Taiwan's presidential elections.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) offered a different assessment, describing the drills as part of an ongoing trend. "The elevated activity in the East China Sea and South China Sea follows a broader increase in the PLA's military posture and military exercises over the last several years. With that said, we do not see this wider activity as a response to President Lai's transit," AIT stated, carefully emphasising phrases such as "wider activity" and "broader increase" to highlight the gradual escalation.

The exercises have raised alarms over their broader strategic objectives. Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng suggested that the drills were designed to simulate a blockade around Taiwan while extending PLA forces outward to achieve anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) goals. By forming two naval "walls" east of Taiwan, the PLA appeared to be delivering a message of transforming the Taiwan Strait into an "inland sea," aiming to erode vigilance among Taiwan's defence forces.

Observers have identified three potential shifts in the PLA's strategy. The first involves the normalisation of unannounced drills, a tactic Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Kuan-ting described as entering "the mid-stage of normalisation." This approach could condition Taiwan and the region to expect such exercises regularly, reducing their perceived significance over time.

Secondly, the sudden and silent nature of these exercises adds an element of psychological warfare, increasing unpredictability and keeping Taiwan's military and public on edge. Some Chinese military officials have even hinted at turning these drills into actual combat scenarios depending on circumstances, further amplifying the uncertainty.

The third possibility points to an expansion of the PLA's objectives beyond Taiwan. The geographic scale of recent exercises suggests preparation for engaging multiple nations simultaneously, with potential targets including the Senkaku Islands (referred to as Diaoyutai in Taiwan) or even the Ryukyu Islands. During the exercises, the state-run Global Times published a piece stating that "Japan 'doesn't need to be nervous' about PLA warships' Miyako Strait transit," a statement widely interpreted as the opposite, Taipei Times reported.

The latest PLA drills highlight a potential strategic evolution, shifting toward unpredictability and regional intimidation. By maintaining silence on their motives and employing larger-scale manoeuvres, Beijing seems to be crafting a new "normal" that poses challenges not only for Taiwan but also for the broader Indo-Pacific region.

