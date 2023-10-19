China's youth unemployment problem becomes crisis: Report

Beijing [China], October 19 : China's youth unemployment problem has become a crisis, Channel News Asia reported.

In China, the youth unemployment rate of 21.3 per cent is particularly alarming, not just because it's high, but because it could affect other economies and geopolitical relations.

Youth unemployment is a complex issue in China due to government policies and society's expectations.

Under the Hukou system, households in China are required to register, and authorities then determine where they live and work and which public services they can access.

The system often stops rural residents from taking advantage of urban opportunities, which can limit their work prospects.

The stress and uncertainty experienced by this demographic are only worsened by the expectations that come with being the only child in the family as a result of China's one-child policy, which was abandoned only seven years ago, as per Channel News Asia.

The term "Ant Tribe" was coined in 2009 by sociologist Lian Si to describe highly educated young people stuck in low-paying, temporary jobs that hinder skill advancement.

These young people can't accumulate social capital, leading to a negative cycle that's hard to escape. This diminishes their return on their investment in education and highlights a breakdown in the career ecosystem.

The "Ant Tribe" phenomenon is more than just a sign of a flawed economy. It also reveals a deeper emotional and psychological issue. Being overeducated and underemployed causes significant emotional trauma, including anxiety, depression and hopelessness.

This emotional toll is further complicated by societal shifts such as the "lying flat" movement and the rise of "full-time children" in China, as per Channel News Asia.

These trends challenge traditional markers of success and redefine family expectations, adding another layer to the psychological complexities faced by the younger generation. The impact can be long-lasting, leading to a less productive and innovative workforce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor