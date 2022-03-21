Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Nepal this week

Kathmandu, March 21 Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will embark on a visit to Nepal from March 25 to 27, the Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu announced on Monday.

Wang is the first top-level foreign dignitary to visit Nepal after the Sher Bahadur Deuba government was formed on July 13 last year.

According to the Ministry, Wang's visit comes on an invitation by Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka.

During the visit, some agreements could be signed including implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, the flagship initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nepal had signed the BRI Framework Agreement in 2017 but no project has been taken up yet.

Both sides will also review the previous agreements, including the pacts signed during the President Xi's visit in 2019, as well as explore new areas of cooperation.

Khadka and Wang will hold bilateral talks, on March 26, according to the Ministry.

The Chinese Minister will also meet CPN-UML chair K.P. Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Centre) chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal during his stay in Kathmandu.

