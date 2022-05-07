Chinese Foreign Minister congratulates his new Pakistani counterpart

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his recent appointment as country's foreign minister.

In the message on April 29, Wang said China and Pakistan are unique all-weather strategic cooperative partners, according to Xinhua News Agency.

He added that the China-Pakistan friendship, under the careful nurturing of successive leaders of the two countries and with the full support of their people, has stood the test of the changing international landscape and always been rock-solid, showing ever-stronger resilience and vitality.

On April 26, 33 lawmakers were inducted into Prime Minister's cabinet after they were sworn in by Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani in the absence of the president, who had earlier refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers.

Although the oath was taken by 33 lawmakers, a notification issued by the country's Cabinet Division carried the names of 26 federal ministers and two ministers of state, Dawn newspaper reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

