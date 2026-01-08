Chinese Hackers Group Salt Typhoon Hacked Email Systems of US Congressional Committee Staff

Chinese hackers linked to a group called Salt Typhoon hacked emails used by congressional staff on ​powerful committees in the US ‌House of Representatives, according to the Financial Times report on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

However, the White House did not issue any statement regarding the hack. Hackers accessed email systems used by some staffers on the House China committee as well as aides on the foreign affairs committee, intelligence ⁠committee and armed ⁠services committee, Reuters reported.

The American cybersecurity is always concerned about the hacking group Salt Typhoon. As per the US intelligence agency, the group is doing much more than just hacking the system. It can paralyse the US critical infrastructure in the case of conflict against China.