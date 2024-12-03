Chinese overreaction to President Lai's US stopover risks regional peace

Taipei [Taiwan], December 3: Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) warned on Sunday that any overreaction from China to President William Lai Ching-te's stopover in Hawaii, during his visit to Taiwan's Pacific allies, would harm regional stability and draw international condemnation.

The remarks came in response to Beijing's protest against Lai's transit through the US, which China labelled as an affront to its sovereignty, Taipei Times reported.

President Lai embarked on a seven-day diplomatic tour on Saturday, visiting Taiwan's allies in the Pacific, including the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau. En route, Lai made stopovers in Hawaii and Guam, with US assistance.

MOFA underscored that such stopovers are routine for Taiwanese presidents and reflect the nation's sovereign right to maintain international partnerships. It expressed gratitude to the US for its continued support, saying it had upheld "the principles of safety, dignity, comfort, and convenience" during Lai's transit.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through spokesperson Mao Ning, issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday condemning Lai's stopover. "China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region," Mao said, adding that China also "firmly opposes any trip by [the] leader of the Taiwan authorities to the US in any name or under any pretext."

She accused the US of supporting "Taiwanese independence" and warned that China would take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its sovereignty, without specifying what those measures might entail, reported Taipei Times.

In its response, MOFA rejected China's claims, reiterating Taiwan's sovereignty. "The Republic of China [Taiwan] is a sovereign country, and the ROC and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other," the ministry said.

It further stressed that China has never ruled Taiwan, and Lai's visit to Pacific allies reflects a legitimate diplomatic effort.

MOFA highlighted the importance of maintaining regional stability, stating that any excessive reaction from China would "damage regional peace and stability" and draw condemnation from the global community, Taipei Times reported.

The ministry reaffirmed that Taiwan remains committed to fostering international friendships and preserving its sovereign rights, undeterred by Beijing's objections.

