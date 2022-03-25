Chinese people criticising govt's zero COVID policy for cruelty against animals

China's zero tolerant COVID policy resulting in the killing of pets is drawing widespread criticism by Chinese citizens who have started questioning the government regarding violation of privacy, security of the property and cruelty against animals, according to a media report.

As per a video circulated on China's social media, a pet dog named Snowball was beaten to death by anti-COVID workers, while its owner was in a quarantine facility, reported The Hong Kong Post.

Sharing the video on Chinese social media, the pet's owner, a woman living in Huizhou cityin Guangdong in her post lamented how her three-year-old dog was beaten to death by sticks after she was sent to isolation in a quarantine facility as her boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19.

In her post, the woman has questioned the COVID workers that how they could kill her dog without a relevant permit and when there is no evidence that a pet can spread COVID-19.

The video showcased how the COVID workers wearing PPE kits cornered the dog and beat it to death with a metal rod. Though the original video was removed from the social media platform, it was reposted by other users.

Notably, this is not the first incident where a pet was killed as a part of zero-tolerance against COVID-19 in China. Earlier, a health worker killed a pet dog when his owner was quarantined in a local hotel that does not allow pets. In September, the Harbin officials were accused of euthanizing three cats, while its owner was in the hospital due to COVID-19, according to the media outlet.

These repeated incidents have infuriated the people in China who have been questioning the authorities if China's Zero COVID strategy is feasible for the long term, considering the massive social price one has to pay.

The citizens have questioned the government that "who have given them the right to infringe a citizen's privacy and security of her property," noting that pets are private property and cannot be killed or disposed of without permission of the owner, reported The Hong Kong Post.

This type of disinfection procedure of health workers has raised concerns among the citizens, especially pet owners, who have been worried over incidents of animal slaughtering under China's zero COVID policy.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in China continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns.

The country has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor