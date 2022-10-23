Chinese President Xi Jinping secures 3rd term in power after re-election

Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected for a third term in power on Sunday, becoming the first leader of the ruling Communist Party to do so since party founder Mao Zedong. Xi Jinping was also re-elected as the Communist Party’s General Secretary for a historic third five-year term.

On Saturday, China’s Communist Party Congress concluded, with Xi Jinping solidifying his iron hold on the party. Xi, 69, has emerged as the party’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Despite reaching the formal retirement age of 68 and completing a 10-year term, he was elected to the powerful Central Committee a day earlier by the party Congress.

The “election” of Xi Jinping to a third term in power officially ends the three-decade tradition followed by his predecessors, with the exception of Mao, of retiring after a 10-year tenure. Xi was elected in 2012 and will finish his 10-year term this year. A seven-member Standing Committee, which was elected by the Political Bureau, elected Xi for a third, five-year term as General Secretary. The Central Committee members also chose a 25-member political bureau, which chooses the members of the Standing Committee to rule the country.

Xi Jinping said "the world needs China" as he spoke to the press."China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China," Xi said. "After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability."