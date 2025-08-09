London [UK], August 9 : British universities are being 'infiltrated by Chinese students' who allegedly acted as spies for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to a report cited by Breitbart London.

The investigation, conducted by UK-China Transparency (UKCT), surveyed academics in Chinese studies programmes across Britain. The findings, reported by Breitbart London, claim that Chinese students studying in the UK are being pressured by CCP officials and police to gather intelligence on classmates, academic discussions, and campus events.

One scholar told UKCT that Chinese students admitted "surveillance is omnipresent" and that many are interrogated by Chinese authorities upon returning home. The report, as highlighted by Breitbart London, warns that such tactics are designed to silence debate on issues Beijing deems embarrassing, from human rights abuses in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang to scrutiny over its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

UKCT singled out the Chinese Students and Scholars Associations (CSSAs), which are nominally support networks for Chinese students but have been repeatedly accused of acting as extensions of the CCP. According to Breitbart London, one British academic described CSSAs as "the primary source of student spies on campus," noting their "constant connections with local consulates."

The report also alleges that Chinese diplomats and CCP-linked operatives have interfered with UK-based Chinese students and even influenced China-related academic programmes. In some cases, universities have allegedly shut down research projects entirely after direct pressure from the Chinese government, Breitbart London reported.

One academic told UKCT that university management blocked them from pursuing politically sensitive research, warning it could jeopardise funding due to heavy reliance on tuition from Chinese students, often subsidised by CCP scholarships.

"This is systemic distortion," UKCT stated, as quoted by Breitbart London, "shaping careers and disincentivising research that might be negatively received by the CCP." The think tank warned that such influence could have far-reaching effects on the advice given to the UK government, media, and businesses.

Beyond tuition fees, British universities have allegedly received millions from CCP-linked entities, including the controversial Confucius Institutes, widely criticised for promoting pro-Beijing narratives on Western campuses. According to Breitbart London, some UK universities have also been accused of collaborating with Chinese researchers on weapons-related projects, prompting MI6 to investigate hundreds of British academics.

The findings suggest a deep and growing CCP footprint in UK academia, one that, if left unchecked, could compromise Britain's intellectual freedom and national security.

