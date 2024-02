Chinese vessel conducting research at Colombo Port consistent with international law: Chinese Embassy spokesperson

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Wang Xiaojian has said China's scientific research vessel Shi Yan 6 conducting marine scientific research activities at Colombo Port is consistent with international law and international customary practice.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson said: "Noted some misleading reports on China's scientific research vessel Shi Yan 6 docking at Colombo Port."

"Shi Yan 6 conducting marine scientific research activities is consistent with international law and international customary practice. Outcomes of the research activities will promote the sustainable utilisation of the ocean. Labelling Shi Yan 6 as a "Spy Ship" is totally absurd and groundless," he said.

Wang said Sri Lanka is a transportation hub in the Indian Ocean and vessels from various countries, including India and USA, have made port calls in Sri Lanka for replenishment. "Normal scientific research activities in the Indian Ocean should not be disrupted," he said.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry recently said that Colombo has not given permission to a Chinese vessel to dock adding that Indian security concerns are "important" for Sri Lanka.

Asked about reports regarding a Chinese research vessel named Shi Yan 6 scheduled to be docked in Sri Lanka in October and India's concerns regarding it, he said that they have a standard operating procedure (SOP) and they have consulted many friends, including India.

"That's a conversation going on for some period of time. India has expressed its concerns for a long period of time, but we have now come out with the SOP standard operating procedure. When we were making that, we consulted many of our friends, including India. So, as long as it complies with the SOP, we have no problem. But if it doesn't comply with the SOP, we have a problem," Ali Sabry told ANI.

He said that Sri Lanka has not given permission for the Chinese vessel Shi Yan 6 to dock during the month of October, adding that negotiations are going on.

"So, therefore, as far as I know, we have not given permission to come to Sri Lanka during the month of October. So, there are negotiations going on. But, Indian security concerns, which are legitimate, are very, very important for us. We have always told that because we want to keep our region as a zone of peace," he added.

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also said that the SPO had been worked out for foreign vessels. The Chinese research vessel is expected in Sri Lanka in October to conduct research along with the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA), Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror reported.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland during her meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry raised concerns regarding the upcoming visit of Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 6, Daily Mirror reported.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Victoria Nuland stated, "The U.S. supports a strong and prosperous Sri Lanka. Our work together continues at #UNGA. I met with @MFA_SriLanka Minister Ali Sabry to discuss U.S. economic assistance, human rights, and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Sabry told Nuland that Sri Lanka had worked out the Standard Operating Procedure (SPO) to be followed by foreign ships and aircraft in carrying out any activity in Sri Lankan territory, according to Daily Mirror.

Reportedly, he told her that Sri Lanka had been even-handed in this approach for all nations and could not exclude China from the process. The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

