Chinmoy Krishna Das' Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee welcomes bail decision for spiritual leader

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 30 : Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, representing spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, expressed happiness after the Bangladesh High Court granted bail, describing the allegations against his client as "completely false."

While speaking to ANI, Bhattacharjee also added that, "Das will be freed within a week."

Bhattacharjee also noted that the case has seen a lack of progress, as there has been "no investigation report" for the past seven months. He further observed, "I think the government will try for a stay, and they may go to the Supreme Court," indicating the possibility of further legal action.

Despite these concerns, Bhattacharjee spoke about the bail order, saying, "We are happy for this order." The Bangladesh High Court granted the bail on Wednesday in a sedition case, as reported by the Bangladesh-based The Daily Star. The ruling was made by a bench comprising Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent figure in the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote and a former ISKCON leader, was arrested at Dhaka airport on November 25 of the previous year. He is accused of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh and faces sedition charges about the alleged incident.

Das had earlier applied for bail in the High Court after a lower court in Chittagong had rejected his plea on January 2. In February, the Bangladesh High Court asked the government to explain why Das should not be granted bail, as confirmed by Bhattacharjee. "The Bangladesh High Court has asked the government to respond to the ruling within two weeks," said Bhattacharjee in an earlier statement to ANI.

In the January 2 hearing in Chittagong, Das' defence team presented arguments highlighting his respect for the country, comparing it to the reverence he has for his mother. "We mentioned to the court that the priest respects the motherland like his mother and is not a traitor," Bhattacharjee explained. Despite these arguments, the court, led by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam, ruled against granting bail.

The bail hearing in Chittagong was held under tight security, with Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan representing the prosecution. The case has attracted significant public interest, and the developments in the Bangladesh High Court continue to draw close attention.

