Chittagong container depot tragedy: More human remains found

Dhaka, June 13 One more burned human body was recovered from inside the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda on Monday, ten days after the massive chemical blasts and fire there, officials said.

Bones with some flesh was recovered from the depot around 2.30 p.m. while removing the containers, said Sumon Banik, Officer in Charge of Sitakunda Police Station. The body parts were been sent to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for DNA tests and then to the CMCH morgue, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitakunda Circle, Md Ashraful Karim said.

"The human remains were found when a police team and CID were working inside the depot around 12 p.m. on Monday," he said, while Banik said that remains of human hand and toe were found near the east part of the accident site.

However, families of missing container operators told that still the number of missing persons is not known.

Two more BM Container Depot fire victims, including a firefighter, died on Sunday after nearly seven days of fighting for their lives.

Nurul Quader, 22, an employee of the depot in Sitakunda, breathed his last at the Incentive Care Unit of Parkview Hospital in Chattogram city.

"Nurul sustained severe burn injuries and he was admitted to the general unit on June 4 night. As his condition deteriorated, he was moved to the ICU and put on life support. He died around 1.30 p.m.," said Humayun Kabir, Deputy General Manager of Parkview Hospital.

Investigators said the container depot had stored at least 27 containers full of hydrogen peroxide which led to deadly blasts, and the resulting fire.

