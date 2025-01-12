Cholera outbreak in Angola leaves 12 dead

Luanda [Angola], January 12 (ANI/WAM): Angola's Ministry of Health has reported 12 deaths following a cholera outbreak since the first confirmed case was reported on Tuesday.

More than 170 cholera cases have been recorded, with 14 cases confirmed through laboratory testing.

The outbreak's epicentre is Cacuaco Municipality, a suburban area in Angola's capital province of Luanda, home to over 1.2 million residents. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor