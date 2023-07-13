Christopher Nolan recalls Al Pacino's 'been there, done that' greatness

Los Angeles, July 13 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan recalled a time when acclaimed star Al Pacino turned down a note from the filmmaker, insisting that he'd "already done that".

The film was 2002 thriller 'Insomnia' with Pacino, reports 'Deadline'.

"I had gone up to Pacino after a series of takes and given him a note on what I wanted," Nolan told 'The Los Angeles Times'.

"He told me, 'I've already done that. You can't see it to the eye, but I've done it on the dailies.' I looked for it and I was like, 'Oh, my God,' because there it was."

Nolan added: "Great film actors can do that."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor