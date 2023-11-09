Christopher Nolan says ideas come from everywhere when discussing his new ventures

Los Angeles, Nov 9 After the near billion dollar success of ‘Oppenheimer’, director Christopher Nolan is freaking out though at the same time he doesn’t know exactly what he wants to do but has said that ideas come from everywhere.

Speaking to Variety, CEO of Warner Brothers Discovery David Zaslav said: “Christopherhasn’t made up his mind about the kind of movie he’ll make next. And when I push him on whether he’d return to franchise filmmaking, as he did so effectively with his ‘Batman’ films, or if he’d prefer to make a movie purely based on an original idea, he leaves the door ajar.”

Christophersaid: “Ideas come from everywhere. I’ve done a remake, I’ve made adaptations from comic books and novels, and I’ve written original screenplays. I’m open to anything. But as a writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely. I have to make it original to me. The initial seed of an idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone.”

The ‘Dark Knight’ director has however expressed an interest in doing a James Bond movie, calling it a long time aspiration of his. While his own aspiring Bond film is not confirmed or even in the pipeline at this time, Christopherhad earlier told the BBC that he would like to ‘reinvent’ the character and adapt it to the current global scenario which has now drastically changed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor