Chronic misgovernance deepens Karachi's gas emergency

Karachi [Pakistan], January 14 : A crippling gas shortage continued to disrupt life in Karachi, with both residential neighbourhoods and industrial zones reporting severe supply cuts amid ongoing load-shedding by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The crisis has steadily intensified, leaving large sections of the city without gas for extended hours, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, major localities such as Landhi, Baldia Site, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, PIB Colony, Jahangir Road, Buffer Zone and many others experienced prolonged suspensions. These widespread outages highlight the deepening instability of Karachi's gas network.

Despite the extent of the disruption, SSGC insisted that conditions were gradually improving. A spokesperson stated that supply levels had begun to stabilise after SSGC resumed receiving around 15 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) from specific gas fields. The official added that the company was distributing gas strictly in line with the demand from its designated franchise regions.

The spokesperson also noted that the utility had encountered a shortfall of 45 MMCFD from two fields the previous day. Yet, internal sources informed that the utility was still tackling a deficit of nearly 30 MMCFD, suggesting that the crisis remains far from resolution.

With shortages stretching well beyond the usual nighttime cuts, households have been struggling throughout the day. Residents complained that, despite billions of rupees spent on expanding Karachi's gas pipeline system, SSGC has failed to maintain a stable supply or adequate pressure, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The continuing shortage has forced many citizens to rely on restaurants and food stalls, boosting business for eateries but placing additional financial strain on families. Milk shops, bakeries and confectionery manufacturers have also reported operational hurdles.

Some consumers alleged that an artificial scarcity was being created to shift users from piped natural gas to costly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as reported by The Express Tribune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor