Citing 'security reasons', Pakistan govt allows ISI to tap calls, messages

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 9 : The Pakistan government gave a green signal to the country's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to tap calls and messages in the apprehension of an offence against national security, Geo News reported.

The cabinet has allowed a designated officer of the ISI to carry out the tracing of calls under Section 54 of the Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act 1996. The cabinet has also said that the nominated officer by ISI should not be of less than grade 18.

Notably, Section 54 of the Telecommunications Act allows the government to authorise any person to intercept calls and messages through any telecommunication system in the interest of national security. The Section also states that the government will have a preference for the telecommunication system over any licensee for the security of the country.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday issued a notification which said that for the nation's security, ISI can nominate officers to intercept calls. "The federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence is pleased to authorise the officers, not below the rank of Grade 18 to be nominated from time to time by ISI to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any communication system," according to Geo News.

The move has been taken in light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government's recent actions for imposing stricter social media regulations, citing national security concerns.

On May 9, Sharif approved a significant move to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, aimed at regulating social media, as per sources reported by ARY News.

The approved draft included the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Agency (DRPA) under the PECA Act of 2024.

A document endorsed by the Law Reforms Committee of the Cabinet outlines the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications' consideration to institute a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) under PECA 2016, specifically to address evolving digital threats, as reported by ARY News.

Responsibility for the implementation of the Digital Rights Protection Agency lies with the Ministry of IT.

Under the new PECA law, the authority will be empowered to investigate social media law breaches and take appropriate actions against offenders. Individuals implicated in digital rights violations can be summoned and interrogated by the Digital Rights Authority.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor