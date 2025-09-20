Citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accuse Pakistan of failing to crush militancy

Swat [Pakistan], September 20 : A massive demonstration was held at Matta Chowk in Mingora on Friday, where thousands of residents came together to protest against the latest wave of militancy and lawlessness in the valley. The protest, widely seen as a grassroots movement, sent a strong signal that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) would not allow violence to return to their homeland, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, protesters carried banners and placards with anti-terror slogans, demanding urgent intervention from the government and security institutions to restore peace. Organisers described the gathering as a "public referendum" against terrorism, underlining the community's united stance in defence of their homes. Speakers at the event emphasised that the large turnout reflected the determination of Swat's residents to protect their valley from being destabilised again.

MNA Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem Khan, ANP leader Ayub Asharade, Mingora City Mayor Shahid Ali Khan, and others addressed the protest. They praised the courage of the people and urged the authorities to safeguard every citizen. "The people of Swat are peace-loving, conscious and patriotic," Dr Amjad Ali Khan said, appealing for swift action to ensure safety across the district. "Terrorism and lawlessness are intolerable for the people of Swat," one speaker stated. The protest featured broad participation, including parliamentarians, elected representatives, community elders, and civil society members, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Protesters emphasised that the demonstration transcended political divisions, presenting a collective front determined to foil any attempts at destabilisation. The crowd repeatedly chanted "We want peace" and "We will not let Swat become a battleground again," while placards demanded strong measures against those behind the recent incidents of violence.

By assembling in such large numbers, the people of K-P reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to defend peace in the valley. The protest highlighted that it is the unity of the people that remains the most powerful barrier against terrorism, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

