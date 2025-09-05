Civil nuclear cooperation with Singapore potential area of cooperation, says MEA

New Delhi [India], September 5 : India and Singapore have agreed to form teams and take the discussion on civil nuclear cooperation forward, P Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during the special briefing on the visit of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to India.

Answering media queries on PM Modi mentioning cooperation in the civil nuclear domain with Singapore, P Kumaran, Secretary (East) said, "There is broad agreement that this (civil nuclear cooperation) is a potential area of cooperation, including new and emerging technologies, such as SMRs, Small Modular Reactors. It's still very early- there was only a preliminary discussion. It was agreed that teams would be formed on both sides to try to take this discussion forward. So we look forward to more details as and when the two teams engage."

Earlier during the joint press statement with Singapore's PM Wong, PM Modi said on Thursday that India and Singapore have charted a detailed roadmap for the future of the partnership. He emphasised that this would not remain confined to traditional areas but would cater to the needs of changing times.

"In keeping with the needs of changing times, advanced manufacturing, green shipping, skilling, civil nuclear energy, and urban water management will also emerge as focus points of our collaboration", PM Modi said.

Kumaran also highlighted that Singapore is looking to partner with New Delhi to develop maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in civil aviation in India

At the invitation of PM Modi, his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong was on an official visit to India from September 2-4. It was Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore's Prime Minister.

He met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

Wong's visit to India marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Singapore's PM met with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Wong also held wide-ranging and fruitful talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday.

He was accompanied by his spouse, Lawrence Wong, and a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers and Senior Officials.

