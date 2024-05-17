Clash between Afg-Pak border guards kills 5, injures 5: Afghan media

Kabul, May 17 Five persons were killed and five others sustained injury as a result of a clash between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan over the past four days, Afghan local media outlet TOLO News reported Friday.

The clash between Afghan and Pakistan border forces, reports Xinhua News Agency, has been continuing close to the border area in Zazai Aryub and Dand wa Patan districts of the eastern Paktia province, the private media outlet added.

Afghan officials have yet to make any comment.

