Clashes between protesters, police intensify as thousands rally in Peru

The situation in Peru continues to grow intense as large anti-government protests rally in the South American country is punctuated by clashes with police, which in turn has continued to increase in Peru's southern regions, Al Jazeera reported.

Firefighters are battling a roaring flame that started in a structure close to a protest location in Lima, the capital of Peru, where police opened fire with tear gas as throngs of protesters came into the city to demand the ouster of President Dina Boluarte.

The police estimated that there were an estimated amount of about 3,500 people who participated in the protests, however, several media reports claimed the figure was double that estimate, Al Jazeera stated.

On Thursday, protesters gathered in Lima's historic downtown centre, when clashes broke out with security personnel attempting to prevent the demonstrators from approaching important government structures, such as Congress, as well as the city's business and residential sectors, according to Al Jazeera.

Notably, the Protesters want new elections, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, a change to the constitution and the release of former President Pedro Castillo, who is currently in pre-trial detention.

Outrage initially sparked by the country's political instability has only grown as the death toll ticks upward, reported CNN.

At least 53 people have died in the unrest since Peru's protest movement began in December, and a further 772 have been injured, the national Ombudsman's office said Thursday.

Smoke was seen billowing from the fields surrounding Arequipa's international airport, which suspended flights on Thursday, as several people tried to tear down fences, according to live footage from the city. Protesters shouted "assassins" at the advancing police and threw rocks.

The country has been seeing its worst violence in decades, which erupted following the December ousting of Castillo, as protesters who oppose the current government call for political change, reported CNN.

