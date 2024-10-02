Claudia Sheinbaum sworn-in as Mexico's first woman President, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita attends ceremony

Mexico City [Mexico], October 2 : As Claudia Sheibaum was sworn in as Mexico's first woman President, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita extended congratulations to the people of Mexico on the historic moment.

"Honored to represent India at the swearing-in of Dr. @Claudiashein as first woman President of Mexico. Congratulations to the people of Mexico on this historic moment!" the MoS said, sharing a post on X.

"Look forward to working with the new Govt. for further strengthening the - partnership," he said.

Margherita assumed charge as MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Textiles in June this year.

Climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was elected as the first woman to be elected as President of Mexico after the June 2 elections. She will also be the first Jewish leader of Jewish heritage to hold the office.

Sheinbaum (61) received nearly 58 per cent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Mexican electoral office, as per a report by The Politico.

After expressing gratitude to the voters for their support, Sheinbaum called it a historical moment. Sheinbaum stated, "For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, I will become the first woman president of Mexico."She said, "We have achieved a plural, diverse and democratic Mexico," Politico reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Mexico's first President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum in June, and said that it is a momentous occassion for the country's people.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to @Claudiashein, Mexico's first woman President-elect! This is a momentous occasion for the people of Mexico and a tribute to the great leadership of President @lopezobrador_as well."

"Looking forward to continued collaboration and shared progress," he added.

