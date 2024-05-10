Closing stage activities of 11th session of Sharjah School Theatre Festival will begin next Monday

Sharjah [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): Under the generous patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the activities of the final stage of the 11th session of the Sharjah School Theatre Festival will begin next Monday and continue until May 16, with the participation of 15 performances representing government schools. In Sharjah and the central and eastern regions.

These shows qualified for the final stage after a preliminary competition that was organized from April 22 to May 9, in which schools in the central region participated with 12 shows, with one show from the first episode, 6 shows from the second, and 5 from the secondary stage.

Sharjah schools participated in 23 shows, including 5 shows for the first episode, 11 shows for the second, and 7 for the secondary stage.

The Eastern Region participated in 18 performances, 6 of which were for the first stage, 7 for the second stage, and 5 for the secondary stage, and an artistic committee that included an elite group of theatrical artists judged between these performances.

The total number of male and female students from the city of Sharjah and the central and eastern regions participating in the presentations of this stage was about (656) male and female students, with (177) students from the first cycle (mixed), (135) female students from the second cycle, and (171) students from the second cycle. (73) female students from the secondary stage, and (100) male students from the secondary stage.

The performances that will be presented in the final stage according to the regions are as follows: From the city of Sharjah, the play "Laila's Road" by Al Ruwaidah Basic Education School was presented from the schools of the first episode, and from the second episode (girls) the play "Age Doesn't Go Backwards" by Khawla Bint Thalabah School. For basic education, from the second stage (boys) the play "Paper Hero" by Abdullah Al-Salem School for Basic Education, from the secondary stage (girls) the play "Obsessions" by Fatima Al-Zahraa School for Secondary Education, and from the secondary stage (boys) the play "The Commandments" by Al-Orouba School for Education Secondary.

From the Central Region, the schools of the first cycle qualified for the play "The Dolls Protest" by Al-Thamid School, and from the second cycle (girls) the play "Kan and the King's Debutante" by Maliha School, and from the second cycle (girls) the play "Under Control" by Madam School (boys), and from In the secondary stage (girls), the play "My Imaginary Friend" by Al-Bardi School, and in the secondary stage (boys), the play "The Frame" by Al-Thamid School.

From the Eastern Region, the schools of the first cycle qualified for the play "Murjan" by Atka Bint Zaid School for Basic Education, and from the second cycle (girls) the play "The Maids" by Al-Hoor School for Basic Education, and from the second cycle (boys) the play "Marsom Hadith" by Al-Qudwa School for Basic Education. From the secondary stage (girls) there is the play "Exodus" by Umm Amara Secondary Education School, and from the secondary stage (boys) there is the play "Hell Play" by the Hebron Bin Ahmed Secondary School.

These performances are presented in the morning on the stage of the Sharjah Institute for Dramatic Arts, while the closing ceremony takes place in the Culture Palace Theater.

The performances compete for 8 prizes, distributed according to educational levels, including male and female students, and for the elements of the theatrical performance, namely: acting (male and female students), writing, directing, theatrical performance, group performance, best integrated show, and the special jury award.

The participating performances in the final stage are judged by an artistic committee that includes artists Dr. Habib Ghuloum (UAE), Alaa Shaker (Iraq), and Ahmed Al-Salman (Kuwait).

The festival, which was established in 2011, aims to strengthen national identity and the desired educational values in the educational field, and to consolidate the role of theater as a creative and educational means that contributes to raising cognitive competence and developing the aesthetic taste among students. (ANI/WAM)

