CM Mohan Yadav eyes "long-term partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Inditex"

Barcelona [Spain], July 18 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at A Coruna headquarters of Inditex lauded the textile's commitment to sustainability.

Yadav's meeting focused on long-term partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Inditex.

"Inditex is not only a global leader in the fashion industry, but your commitment to Sustainability, Innovation, and Ethical Business Practices is truly exemplary. We are together envisioning and building a future that is sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven," he said in his address.

"The main objective of our meeting today is to explore the possibilities of a strong and long-term partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Inditex. We want to demonstrate how Madhya Pradesh, being the Heart of India, has emerged as an ideal, sustainable location for the textile and apparel industry," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

Yadav said that MP is one of India's largest raw cotton producing states, which aligns with Inditex's ideals of sustainability.

"Madhya Pradesh is one of India's top raw cotton producing states, with an annual production of approximately 18 lakh bales (about 3 lakh metric tons). We are proud to be a major producer of Organic Cotton, with GOTS-certified farmer groups actively working here. This makes us an ideal partner for your sustainability priorities, where we can work together on the 'Farm-to-Fabric' value chain. Our goal is to further increase cotton production in Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with Inditex, especially in the organic cotton sector, to meet your sustainable sourcing needs," he said.

CM Mohan Yadav said that their government is committed to improved labour standards and water conservation among other ideals.

"Our government is fully committed to promoting ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) values, which include water conservation, waste management, and improved labor standards. Our vision fully aligns with Inditex's sustainable and responsible sourcing policy," he said.

Yadav said that their policies aim at promoting renewable energy to reduce carbon footprint and lead in clean energy.

"We are promoting renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint and lead in clean energy. We are not just building businesses, but building a green future. Madhya Pradesh is ready with its new Industrial and Export Policies (2025), which provide a conducive environment for promoting industries and exports. We seek the overall development of the textile and apparel industry in Madhya Pradesh with Inditex's cooperation," Yadav said.

Yadav proposed that Inditex may establish its garmenting unit at PM MITRA Park (Dhar).

"Our proposal is that Inditex establish its garmenting unit in the PM MITRA Park (Dhar), which is the Government of India's largest initiative and can be an ideal center for sustainable and integrated production for global brands like Inditex," he said.

He said that such a deal will also boost employment, women empowerment and sustainable development.

"We expect that the presence of a global brand like Inditex will not only increase exports but also strengthen local employment, women empowerment, and sustainable development. Our main goal is to see how Madhya Pradesh can become a major hub for sustainable sourcing and production for Inditex, establishing mutually beneficial relationships for both sides. I am confident that our discussions today will open new doors for collaboration, which will not only bring business success but also contribute to achieving our shared global sustainability goals," the CM said.

