CM Mohan Yadav visits Panasonic Energy facility, discusses investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh

Osaka [Japan], January 30 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Japan's Osaka on Thursday, where he visited the Panasonic Energy facility and met with the company representatives to discuss potential investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, CM Yadav briefed the Panasonic Energy team, who specialise in making advanced batteries, regarding Madhya Pradesh's robust infrastructure, specialised industrial parks and skilled workforce. He also extended an invitation for them to attent the Global Investors Summit (GSI), scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mohan Yadav stated, "Osaka, Japan: On the third day of my Japan tour, I arrived in Osaka, where I toured the Panasonic Energy facility and held a meeting with company representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading investment hub by fostering innovation in the energy sector. I briefed the Panasonic Energy team, who specialize in manufacturing advanced batteries, about the state's robust infrastructure, specialized industrial parks, and skilled workforce. I also extended an invitation to them to attend the Global Investors Summit 2025."

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav offered floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at India Club in Kobe. In a post on X, India's Consulate General in Osaka stated, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at India Club in Kobe, Japan on the occasion of Martrys' Day."

MP CM Mohan Yadav also visited Sysmex Corporation office, a leading company in the health sector, in Kobe. During the visit, CM Yadav held a meeting with key officials of Sysmex Corporation and discussed expansion and collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment. He also invited them to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit.

"I had a productive discussion with Mr. Toni Sumaki, Mr. Eisuke Kobayashi, and Mr. Akamatsu of Sysmex, medical equipment manufacturers. Sysmex, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and hematology, has had a strong presence in India since 1993, with manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Gujarat and Sanand," stated CM Yadav in a post on X.

He further added, "Our discussion centered on expanding innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment. I also invited them to the Global Investors Summit 2025."

During the meeting, Toni Sumaki gave a presentation of the company in which highlighted their strength and recognised Madhya Pradesh as an important partner. Sumaki also showcased their projects and product portfolio like surgical support robots, regenerative medicine, cellular therapy, life science, clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hemostasis, FCM, urinary analysis and hematology. He also emphasised their presence in India and shared information about their plants in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

CM Yadav is currently on a four-day visit to Japan from January 28 seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit set to be held next month. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

