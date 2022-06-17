Co-WIN platform will be used for transparent organ, blood donation says Dr RS Sharma

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority (NHA) Dr RS Sharma on Friday said India's covid vaccination platform Co-WIN will be repurposed as an organ donation platform for making the present system transparent and to connect patients with suitable blood donors nearby their location.

"I will not speak much about the architecture, as organ donation is a very complicated issue, but can only say that the way we made vaccination, we will use the same principle of technology that will cover organ donation," he said.

"Nobody knows if there is any person nearby who can donate the blood. We will put everybody on this blood donation platform which can become an extremely dynamic blood donation platform. Through Co-WIN you can see which vaccines are available, likewise for blood, you can also see who are donors available nearby," Sharma said.

While speaking Vivatech 2022 event, Dr RS said, the Co-WIN platform at present only focused on the covid-19 vaccination program, facilitating information and documents related to it.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen on using the Co-WIN platform for organ donation.

"Organ donation is in a pitiable situation in India, I must admit. There is a lot of non-transparency in the whole system. We can make the entire system transparent," Sharma said.

Dr said that the Co-WIN portal will be used for national digital health missions.

"The essential idea is that we should use learning from these platforms to deliver more and more health services," he added.

The Co-WIN platform is being made ready for alerting parents of children about their vaccination program and he added that the PM Modi wants to make Co-WIN platform technology an open platform because it is a tool for the digital public good.

"We are now giving it as a digital public good free of cost to any country who wants it," Sharma said.

Over 130 countries are in discussion with India for learning and adopting Co-WIN platform technology. "We have just started with signing an MoU with a country," Dr RS said.

( With inputs from ANI )

