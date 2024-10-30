Coal mines in Balochistan's Dukki remain shut for 17 days after lethal attack

Quetta [ Balochistan], October 30 : The shutdown of coal mines in Balochistan's Dukki for 17 days due to security issues has disrupted the supply of coal to Pakistan cities, local media reported.

The mines were shut down after an attack on October 11-12, in which unknown armed assailants targeted residential quarters of mine workers in Dukki, resulting in the deaths of approximately 21 workers and injuring seven others, according to Balochistan Post.

The report said around 40,000 workers have left the area due to fear. The coal miners and labour unions are anxious about the security and will start the work after adequate services are provided.

Till now there is no official information regarding who was responsible for the attack.

Approximately 21 mine workers died due to a rocket attack on coal mines in Dukki. According to Johar Sadozai, a medical officer, the victims were immediately taken to the nearby Teaching Hospital Loralai. Initially, the police reported two deaths but later the death toll rose to 20.

Dukki is a mineral-rich area located in southwest Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan. Due to Taliban control over Afghanistan, there are increased militant activities in this region.

Recently, the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) protested against the killing of 21 coal miners in a lethal rocket attack in the Duki town.

The party highlighted the "devastating" working conditions faced by coal miners. They also emphasised that due to lack of security and precautions coal miners have to risk their lives.

Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai and Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, senior officer bearers of the party, , criticised the working conditions of coal miners. Nawab Jogezai said, "The people, who contribute over 75 per cent of their budget to defence, are still forced to pay security fees per tonne for coal."

According to the Balochistan Post, the government is actively assessing the security situation and engaging with local stakeholders, including officials, mine owners, labour unions, and tribal leaders, to find a resolution. On the other hand, the coal miners are in fear and are demanding adequate facilities to start the work.

