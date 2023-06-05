COAS General Manoj Pande, Bangladeshi counterpart discuss aspects of mutual interest

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 5 : Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday met his Bangladeshi counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed aspects of mutual interest.

General Manoj Pande on Monday arrived in Bangladesh for a two-day visit. During his visit, he also met Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army in a tweet stated,

"General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, #BangladeshArmy & Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, #Bangladesh and discussed aspects of mutual interest."

On Tuesday, General Pande is scheduled to review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of officer cadets of the 84th Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Chattogram.

The Ministry of Defence in a press release said, "During the parade, the Army Chief will be presenting the 'Bangladesh India Friendship Trophy' instituted for Best Foreign Cadet (from Friendly Foreign Countries) of the Passing Out Course from BMA. The first trophy, this year is being awarded to Officer Cadet Everton of Tanzania."

"This trophy is in reciprocation to the 'Bangladesh Trophy and Medal' instituted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in December 2021 for Best Foreign Cadet of Passing Out Course. Notably, the Army Chief will be reviewing the POP at IMA, Dehradun on 10 June 2023 and present the Bangladesh Medal & Trophy," it added.

Other engagements of COAS General Pande include briefings by senior Bangladesh Military officers on bilateral cooperation issues. General Pande visited Bangladesh in July last year on his first after taking over as Indian Army chief.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed had visited India in April this year. He reviewed the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, according to Ministry of Defence press release.

The Ministry of Defence in the press release noted that frequent visits by senior military leaders and bilateral cooperation events like joint military exercises contribute to enhancing military-to-military relations between India and Bangladesh.

