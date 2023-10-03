COAS Manoj Pande addresses Tanzania’s National Defence College on security scenario

Dodoma [Tanzania], October 3 : Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Tuesday addressed the faculty at Tanzania’s National Defence College on ‘Current Security Scenario and need for joint efforts through Bilateral Collaborations’.

General Manoj Pande is on an official visit to Tanzania from October 2 to 5, 2023, reinforcing the long-standing defence ties between the two countries.

His visit also coincides with the second India Tanzania Mini DEFEXPO being conducted at Dar-es-Salaam which will showcase the growing prowess of the Indigenous defence industry complex of India.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS addressed the 12th #NDC course and the faculty at the National Defence College #NDC, #Tanzania on the topic ‘Current Security Scenario and need for Joint efforts through Bilateral Collaborations’,” posted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), on social media platform, X.

During his visit, the COAS also called on Major General Wilbert Augustine Ibuge Commandant and the faculty and held discussion on bilateral ties between the two armies.

“#COAS also called on Maj Gen Wilbert Augustine Ibuge, Commandant, #NDC and discussed a wide canvas of defence engagements and bilateral relations between the two Armies,” the post added.

The bilateral defence relationship between India and Tanzania has been robust and thriving. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation in October 2003 laid a strong foundation. This cooperation was further underscored by the second meeting of the India-Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee held in Arusha, Tanzania on 28th and 29th June this year, Ministry of Defence informed in an official release.

COAS Pande, on Monday, met Tanzanian Defence Minister Stregomena Lawerence Tax and Chief of Defence Force General Jacob John Mkunda. The two sides held discussions on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening bonds of friendship between the armies of India and Tanzania.

General Manoj Pande also laid a wreath at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar-es-Salaam and paid obeisance to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the First World War.

Both the Indian and Tanzanian Army offer vacancies for each other in professional military courses. This has helped the personnel from both countries build strong bonds, exchange ideas and share best practices. The Tanzanian Army has been consistently participating in the UN Peacekeeping training in India over the last five years. Similarly, a Training Team of the Indian Army has been deployed at Command and Staff College, Duluti since the year 2017, the release added.

This visit of the COAS further consolidates the high-level bilateral defence engagements and close defence ties shared between India and Tanzania. The visit promises to not just celebrate the existing collaborations but also pave the way for a stronger future partnership.

Further, General Pande will also be visiting Zanzibar and call on Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Furthermore, he will have interaction with the Commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade General Saidi Hamisi Saidi, the Ministry of Defence said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor