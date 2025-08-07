Columbia: Bogota International Book Fair 2026 announces India as 'Guest of Honour'

Columbia, Aug 7 India will be participating in the 38th Bogota International Book Fair (FILBo) 2026 as a 'Guest of Honour' country, marking a new chapter in the people-to-people connect between the two nations.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Columbia revealed, “FILBo announces India as Guest of Honour Country for Bogota International Book Fair 2026 ! Ambassador Vanlalhuma conveyed gratitude, stressing literary exchange as a bridge for deeper ties and people-to-people connect.”

Several ministers of Columbia, including the Cultural Minister, the Director of FILBo, President of Corferias, Executive President of the Columbian Book Chamber also attended the announcement event.

Since 1988, the Colombian Book Chamber and Corferias have organised the Bogota International Book Fair, an alliance that has positioned the cultural event as one of the most important in the Spanish-speaking world.

For 35 years, it has reportedly brought together all the players in the book chain - authors, publishers, editors, proofreaders, translators, distributors, agents and booksellers - who, together with their readers, make up this book ecosystem that grows and strengthens every year.

India's National Book Trust showcased a collective exhibit of books from India for the first time at the 37th Bogota International Book Fair 2025 held from April 25 to May 11, this year.

Colombia and India established diplomatic relations in January 1959 and celebrated 60 years of establishment of diplomatic ties in 2019. In March 1972, Colombia opened its Embassy in New Delhi. India opened its Embassy in Colombia in 1973.

Over the years, several MoUs and agreements have been concluded between the countries in diverse areas including trade promotion, cooperation in science and technology, defence, IT, tourism, space, health, traditional systems of medicine, culture, etc.

There is growing interest among Colombians about India’s culture and heritage. Indian festivals, dances, music, gastronomy, spirituality are of increasing interest to Colombians. Some Colombians, who earlier learnt Indian classical and folk dances in India, are now professional performers.

Several festivals, performances, exhibitions, and film shows have been organised by the Embassy during the last few years. The Embassy in collaboration with local talent has organised dance performances at various universities during the course of the International weeks held by them. Several visits of troupes from India to Colombia and vice versa have taken place.

