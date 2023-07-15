Comic con panel for 'Dune Part 2' cancelled amid ongoing WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes

Los Angeles, July 15 More and more San-Diego comic-cons have been cancelled amid the ongoing strikes of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists). One of the biggest panels to be cancelled in the wake of all these strikes is the panel of the upcoming epic film 'Dune Part 2'.

The fan-favourite convention for fans of comics, movies and cosplayers will see a limited schedule for films and TV series as most major studios have decided to sit these panels out amid the ongoing strike, reports Collider.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Twitter: "Due to #SAGstrike actions, Legendary has pulled out of Comic-Con, cancelling a panel that would have brought out cast & footage of DUNE PART 2."

The first film was a big success and garnered highly positive reception due to its visuals, storytelling, acting, design and emotional weight. Now picking up the journey of protagonist Paul Atriedes (Timothee Chalamet), 'Dune Part 2' will see him join the freman who inhabit the desert planet of Arrakis and seek vengeance for his father’s death.

In an earlier interview with Collider, actress Rebecca Fergusson, who plays Atriedes' mother Lady Jessica, had called Part 2 "like a f***** gut punch. It's unreal." She also said that the second part will be even grander than the first one.

Dune Part Two just like the first part is directed by Denis Villeneuve and will hit theatres on November 3, 2023.

