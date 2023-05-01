Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 171.50, cooking gas price kept unchanged

New Delhi, May 1 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday cut the prices of commercial LPG cylinders with immediate effect by Rs 171.50, while prices of domestic cooking gas have been kept unchanged.

The retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,856.50.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor