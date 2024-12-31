Commitment to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief remains strong: Quad on 20th anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 31 The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a strategic alliance of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, is marking 20 years of cooperation.

Established in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, the Quad has evolved into a significant platform supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

In a joint statement commemorating the milestone, the Quad Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ASEAN's centrality and unity, emphasising the grouping's continued dedication to addressing regional challenges.

"Twenty years ago, in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, our nations came together to support millions of people affected by one of the worst disasters in history. We honour the memories of those lost and recognise the survivors," the statement read.

It noted that over 40,000 emergency responders from the four countries collaborated to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, a commitment that remains integral to the Quad's mission.

"Our foundational commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remains strong. We continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to disasters across the region," the statement reads further.

The Quad has broadened its scope over the years, addressing complex regional and global challenges. Recent initiatives include combating climate change, enhancing maritime domain awareness, promoting STEM education, countering terrorism, and bolstering cybersecurity.

"What began as an emergency response has grown into a full-fledged partnership delivering positive outcomes for the region. Our nations now collaborate with partners across the Indo-Pacific to address a wide array of challenges," the statement added.

"Since 2021, the Leaders of our four nations have met annually to drive the Quad's positive contributions across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific," it read.

"As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions. We reaffirm our unwavering support for ASEAN's centrality and unity as well as the mainstreaming and implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. We respect Pacific-led regional architecture, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum. We are also steadfast in our support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the region's premier organisation," the statement added.

"The Quad is committed to working together in responding to the future needs of the region," it added.

In 2024, Quad members announced several maritime security initiatives. A key highlight was the launch of the Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI) to help regional partners monitor and secure their waters. India is set to host the inaugural MAITRI workshop in 2025.

Additionally, the Quad introduced a logistics network pilot project aimed at enhancing collective airlift capacities to support civilian responses to natural disasters more efficiently. A maritime legal dialogue was also initiated to uphold the rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

The Wellington Declaration, issued after the Quad's fourth in-person summit earlier this year, expressed concerns over "recent dangerous and aggressive actions in the maritime domain," a pointed reference to China's activities in the South China Sea.

The Quad Cancer Moonshot was another significant announcement this year, focusing initially on combating cervical cancer. India pledged $7.5 million worth of testing kits and technical assistance, with other member countries committing their own resources.

The Quad reaffirmed its unwavering support for ASEAN's centrality, the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association, stressing their importance in maintaining regional stability and prosperity.

"As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous. We remain committed to addressing the region's future needs," the statement concluded.

With its 20-year legacy of cooperation, the Quad continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the Indo-Pacific's geopolitical and economic landscape.

