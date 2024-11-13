"Confident that our ties would continue to grow": EAM Jaishankar on German Unity Day

New Delhi [India], November 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the 50th anniversary of Indo-German scientific collaboration in 2024 and emphasised the vast potential for enhanced cooperation between India and Germany in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing. He further expressed confidence in the growth of India-Germany relations with "greater vigour."

The remarks by Jaishankar came while addressing the German Unity Day celebrations in New Delhi.

At the event, Jaishankar said, "2024 marked the 50th anniversary of Indo-German scientific collaboration. At a time when we are entering an era of AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and clean and green technologies, it is a motivator of how much more we can do in these domains."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also shared a post on X and wrote, "Attended the German Unity Day celebrations in Delhi today. 2024 has been a very good year for India-Germany relations."

"Confident that our ties would continue to grow with even greater vigour and momentum," the post added.

The EAM further asserted that doing business in India presently is easy and expressed hope that German businesses will respond to new opportunities in India.

"Economic and technology collaboration is naturally at the heart of our relationship. India is today an easier place to do business, it is less bureaucratic, and it has a more efficient infrastructure. We hope that German businesses will respond to new opportunities here that would help build resilient and reliable supply chains globally," Jaishankar said.

Appreciating Germany's skilled labour strategy concerning India, Jaishankar added, "I should also mention that the digital era offers many more possibilities in view of the strong trust between India and Germany. Our times also call for greater mobility of talent and skills. We appreciate Germany's recent skilled labour strategy in respect of India. Together with deeper educational and technology linkages, it can surely expand the breadth of our cooperation. Culture and heritage have also been an important part of our ties..."

