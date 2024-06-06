"Confident that your stewardship will continue guiding Bharat to be Vishwabandhu": Jaishankar congratulates PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA and expressed confidence that his stewardship will continue guiding Bharat to be a Vishwabandhu.

EAM Jaishankar further emphasised the transformational impact of PM Modi's leadership to the lives of people in the nation and the stature of India abroad has been unparalleled.

"Congratulate PM @narendramodi ji on him being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. The transformational impact of your leadership to the lives of people in the nation and for the stature of India abroad has been unparalleled. Confident that your stewardship will continue guiding Bharat in our endeavor to be a Vishwabandhu," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

Wishes are pouring in from across the globe after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls. The leaders from neighbourhood nations like Maldives, and others, including Israel, Ukraine and Italy have also extended wishes to PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader.

21 NDA leaders signed a letter to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a key meeting held at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister for his leadership and the strides made by the nation under him in the last 10 years.

They appreciated the efforts made by the Prime Minister in nation-building highlighting that he has a clear vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and that they are partners in this goal.

