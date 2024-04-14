Confrontation between Tehran, Tel Aviv "not over yet": Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 : Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that the confrontation between Iran and Israel is "not over yet." His remarks came after Iran launched an attack on Israel the previous night, CNN reported.

Gallant said that Israel was attacked with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) thwarted the attack. He urged Israelis to remain "alert and attentive" to the instructions issued by the IDF and Homefront Command, according to CNN report.

He said, "The State of Israel was attacked with hundreds of missiles and [unmanned aerial vehicles], and the [Israel Defense Forces] thwarted this attack in an impressive manner." He emphasised that Israel "must be prepared for every scenario."

Gallant said, "Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel." He added, "Very little damage was caused - this is the result of the IDF's impressive operations."

Gallant is one of three members of Israel's war cabinet, alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. An Israeli official said that the war cabinet has been authorised to make a decision on Israel's response to the Iranian attack, CNN reported.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Israel. He said that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran and is ready for "any scenario, both defensively and offensively."

He said, "We have determined a clear principle." He added, "Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination."

The Israeli military has claimed that, with a defence coalition of their international partners, they have successfully intercepted ninety-nine per cent of the aerial threats launched by Iran.

"IDF: Together with a defence coalition of international partners, we achieved a successful interception of 99 per cent of aerial threats launched by Iran," said the Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.

On Sunday morning, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari also said that 99 per cent of the 300 or so projectiles fired by Iran at Israel overnight were intercepted by air defences.

"This is a very significant strategic achievement," he said in a morning press statement.

"The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, combined with a strong fighting coalition, which together intercepted the vast majority of the threats," Hagari said. In addition, Hagari said that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel.

"As you can see now, the base is functioning and continues to perform its tasks. In the picture, you can see the runway at Nevatim," he said, showing live footage from the airbase.

"Iran thought it would be able to paralyse the base and thus damage our air capabilities, but it failed. Air Force planes continue to take off and land from the base, and leave for offence and defence missions, including the Adir (F-35) planes that are now returning from a base defence mission and soon you will see them landing," he added.

Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, launching a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported. The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF spokesman Hagari at 11 pm.

Alongside missile launches, Hagari noted that Iran also fired missiles at Israel, with "numerous" Israeli fighter jets swiftly mobilising to counter the attacks. Air raid sirens blared across Israel early Sunday, starting at 1:42 am in southern Israeli communities and soon spreading throughout the country and many towns in the West Bank.

Explosions resounded across the north and south, with reports of a young girl sustaining injuries from shrapnel following the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile in southern Israel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the launch of numerous drones and missiles, targeting specific locations in Israel. Iranian state media quoted a statement from the elite force, acknowledging the attack. Additionally, an anonymous Iranian official, cited by the state-run IRNA news agency, confirmed the deployment of ballistic missiles.

Hagari provided details on the scale of the attack, stating that Iran unleashed over 300 projectiles, including 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles.

