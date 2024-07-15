Congress leader Ashok Gehlot urges MEA to bring back mortal remains of Rajasthan man killed in China

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 : Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, has urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take immediate action to repatriate the mortal remains of Satish Kumar, an Indian national, who was allegedly abducted and murdered in China.

Reportedly, Kumar, a native of Rajasthan's Jalore district, died in China on June 25.

In a post on X on Sunday, Gehlot said, "Mr Satish Kumar from Bhinmal, Jalore, was kidnapped and murdered in China on June 25."

The Congress leader also claimed that he previously reached out to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar without success.

"I have previously written twice to the External Affairs Minister, Shri S. Jaishankar, requesting assistance in bringing the mortal remains back to India, but so far the body has not been brought back," he said.

Gehlot renewed his appeal to EAM Jaishankar, urging that "necessary steps" be taken to ensure that Kumar's remains are returned to India for the performance of his last rites.

"I again appeal to Shri @DrSJaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs to take the necessary steps to bring the mortal remains of the late Shri Satish Kumar to India so that the last rites can be performed gracefully," Gehlot said in his post.

