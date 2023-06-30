Congress President Kharge, Danish envoy Svane exchange views on Green Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday met Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane in Delhi and exchanged views on the 'Green Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mallikarjun Kharge noted that the ties between India and Denmark are "warm, cordial and friendly." He tweeted, "Bilateral relations between India and Denmark are warm, cordial and friendly, based on synergies in political, economic, academic and research fields. Met H.E. Mr. Freddy Svane, the Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy in India at 10 Rajaji Marg, earlier this evening and exchanged views on our unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' between the two countries."

Earlier this month, Martin Strandgaard, Denmark's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, called the Green Strategic Partnership a "model agreement" and the first of its kind for both nations.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think it's extremely important that we come together. This agreement is a model agreement, the first of its kind for both Denmark and India. The Green Strategic Partnership focus on expanding economic ties, green growth, and cooperation on global challenges such as climate change."

He further said, "What we do is we offer our solutions, our technology. India, where the Indian government already has missions, has policies that it's pursuing. The countries need to come together to help each other achieve the ambitions that the countries set for themselves. This is what is all about, a true partnership between countries."

In 2022, India and Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, during the Joint S&T Committee meeting, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a press release.

Martin Strandgaard said that India and Denmark have come a long way in the renewable sector and the two nations will continue to cooperate in the delivery of clean water and cleaning of rivers.

Asked about what more cooperation he sees between India and Denmark, "We have come very far in the area of renewable energy. This will continue also in the area of water, delivery of clean water, cleaning of water, and cleaning of rivers. But, in many other areas where sustainability is important, we are also engaged. So it's a very wide partnership. But, everything we do is green and everything is about supporting the decisions made, and the transitions wanted here in India."

