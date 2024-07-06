Construction of 17 school buildings launched in Afghanistan's Paktika

Kabul, July 6 The Afghan caretaker government's Education Ministry has begun the construction work of 17 school buildings in the eastern Paktika province, state media reported on Saturday.

The buildings will be built at a cost of 167 million afghanis (about $2.36 million) on the outskirts of the province's 15 districts, Bakhtar news agency reported.

The report also said that the Afghan government will construct a township for poor and homeless families in Daman district in the southern Kandahar province, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Afghan caretaker government has launched a series of infrastructure projects, including building water canals, highways, and solar power systems across the war-ravaged country to create job opportunities and alleviate poverty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor