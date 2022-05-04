'Consultants come and go in PSU non-life insurers but nothing changes'

Chennai, May 4 The four government owned general insurers are looking to hire a consultancy firm that has advised and completed at least one organisational transformation assignment for public sector organisations during the last five years.

However, a top leader of a major union is of the view that consultants come and go regularly but nothing much has changed except the companies getting poorer by lakhs of rupees as their fee.

As per the stipulations laid down by the four insurers, the public sector organisation could be a bank/insurance company or a central public sector enterprise with pan India presence, having a turnover of more than Rs 10,000 crore and a minimum employee base of 5,000.

Further the bidder or its parent company should have an average annual turnover of at least Rs 100 crore in the past two financial/calendar years, preceding the date of submission of the request for proposal

