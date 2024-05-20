Container ship Dali that brought down Baltimore bridge moved from crash site

Baltimore, May 20 Container ship 'Dali' that brought down the Francis Scott Key (FSK) Bridge in Baltimore on March 26 was re-floated on Monday for the first time in nearly eight weeks.

"The M/V DALI became buoyant at roughly 6:40 a.m. As of 7:00 a.m., it is currently being moved by tugboats under favourable environmental conditions," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, posted on X late on Monday evening (India time).

As Dali began transiting, USACE added that the FSK Bridge was visible for the first time without the vessel in several weeks.

The 20 Indian members of the crew of Dali still remain on board the vessel, more than 50 days after the early morning maritime accident in the last week of March that claimed the lives of six men who were working on the bridge at the time.

Dali hit a pillar of the 50-year-old bridge that served thousands of motorists every day.

The collision brought the bridge and blocked the passage of all cargo ships waiting to be on their way after Dali.

The FBI has launched a criminal inquiry into the incident apart from separate probes that are underway by National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation.

