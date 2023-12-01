COP-28 Summit: Sadhguru says soil is ultimate unifier, stresses on revitalisation policies

Dubai [UAE], December 1 : Advocating soil revitalization policies, founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said on Friday that soil is the "ultimate unifier" and faith leaders can play an instrumental role in influencing and inspiring people and policymakers to enact soil revitalization policies.

"It doesn't matter who you are, what you believe, or which heaven you will go to; all of us come from the same soil, we eat off the same soil, and when we die, we will go back to the same soil. The soil is the ultimate unifier!" Sadhguru said this while addressing an inaugural session of the COP28 Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Faith leaders can play an instrumental role in influencing and inspiring people and policymakers to enact soil revitalization policies. Let us make it happen," he added.

Sadhguru further said, "At a time when faith leaders are accused of dividing the world in the name of faith, it's time faith leaders use their influence to inspire people to save soil. Soil is the ultimate unifier because it unifies us beyond all divisions we have unconsciously created."

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, the President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, HE Mariam Almheiri, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and European Council President Charles Michel, launched the web portal of the Green Credits Programme at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

"The manner in which we give importance to our health card in life, we have to similarly start thinking in the context of the environment. We will have to see what is to be done to add positive points to Earth's Health Card. I think this is what green credit is," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, together with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, co-hosted the high-level event on the 'Green Credits Programme' at COP-28.

The event saw the participation of the Swedish Prime Minister, the Mozambique President and the President of the European Council.

The Prime Minister invited all nations to join this initiative.

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

PM Modi earlier said that India is among the few countries which is on course to meet its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028.

