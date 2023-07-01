Cop injured in attack on police station in Pakistan's Quetta

Quetta [Pakistan], July 1 : At least one police officer was injured in an attack on Quetta police station on Saturday, reported Geo News.

The assailants, who hurled the grenade, reportedly fled the incident site, police said.

According to authorities, an unidentified armed biker tossed a hand grenade at the police station located in Quetta's White Road neighbourhood.

There was a powerful explosion in which Abdul Saboor, a police officer on duty, was injured.

According to Geo News, the incident was captured by the close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the police station.

The police station's entrance was first partially visible on the CCTV footage. Later, the grenade was seen falling inside the structure and detonating in the video.

After the grenade exploded, a fire erupted and an official inside the police post was injured due to the explosion. This attack is one of the latest of several attacks made on the law enforcement agency in the country over the past several months.

Pakistan has experienced a wave of terrorist strikes over the past several months, with terrorists targeting security forces in major cities like Peshawar and Karachi.

In a similar incident that happened in the Turbat district of Balochistan last month, a suicide bomber killed one police officer and injured a female constable.

The female suicide bomber detonated herself on Commissioner Road in the district, according to the deputy commissioner of Ketch district. According to him, the explosion also caused damage to the security forces' car, reported Geo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor