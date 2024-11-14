COP Presidencies Troika explore in COP29 building on outcome, outputs of COP28

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 14 (ANI/WAM): The COP Presidencies Troika which includes the United Arab Emirates (COP28), Azerbaijan (COP29), and Brazil (COP30), met today within the framework of COP29 to assess the '"Roadmap to Mission 1.5°C".

The Troika discussed the progress made in implementing the outcome of the global stocktake and the remaining gaps in developing and implementing ambitious climate policies in the upcoming rounds of nationally determined contributions (NDC).

Today's meeting reinforced the cohesion among the COP presidencies and set clear priorities and strategic actions required for 2025, building on the outcomes and outputs of COP28, implementing the results of COP29, and paving the way for COP30.

The Troika reflects the commitment of the three presidencies of COP28, hosted by the UAE last year, COP29 currently hosted by Azerbaijan, and COP30 to be held in Brazil next year, to submit their NDC aligned with the 1.5-degree Celsius goal and guided by the provisions of the historic UAE Agreement by early 2025. (ANI/WAM)

