'Country of Blind' actor Shoib Shah embraces varied roles: 'Helps me explore different dimensions of storytelling'

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actor Shoib Nikash Shah, who has shared the screen space with Hina Khan in the movie ‘Country of Blind’, has opened up on how he balances the various roles that define his creative journey.

‘Country of Blind’ has made waves with a poster unveiling at Cannes 2022, and a wide release in 14 theatres across the US.

The film's remarkable journey continued as it received an invitation from the prestigious Oscars Library.

It has been recently invited by the Oscar Library to be a part of the permanent collection at the Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

While Hina has rightfully earned praise for her stellar performance, Shoib has also left a lasting impression on audiences with his role as ‘India’ in this adventurous drama.

Shoib is just an actor, but he is a multi-talented artist who wears many hats. He is also a director, producer, and screenwriter, known for his work in films like 'Mantostaan', 'Lihaaf', 'Million Dollar Nomad', 'My Angel My Teacher', 'My Goal Football', and 'The Last Coffee', among others.

Hailing from the serene landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, Shoib gracefully balances the various roles.

Talking about the same, he shared: “Being an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter can be challenging, but it's also incredibly rewarding. Each role allows me to explore different dimensions of storytelling, offering unique avenues of creative expression.”

“It allows me to express myself in different ways and fuels my creativity,” he said.

On his inclination to stay out of the limelight, Shoib revealed, "I believe in hard work and letting my work speak for itself. It's the work, the craft, that's my true passion.”

“I find solace in the shadows, away from the constant buzz of fame. In those moments of solitude, I can truly connect with the essence of storytelling,” he said.

Reflecting on the remarkable journey of 'Country of Blind,' Shoib expressed, "It's a tremendous honour to be a part of 'Country of Blind,' and the journey has been amazing. We started at Cannes and got invited to the Oscars Library, which shows that people love our story and the effort we put into it. The film's success has been surreal, and the love and support from audiences worldwide is a heartwarming reward for our dedication."

On his experience working alongside Hina, Shoib said: "Working with Hina was an absolute pleasure. Despite her immense popularity, she is an incredibly hardworking, grounded personality, who is consistently alert on the set.”

“Her ability to swiftly grasp and adapt to any situation is truly commendable. I'm genuinely looking forward to the prospect of working alongside her once again. I eagerly look forward to future collaborations with such a talented and down-to-earth artist,” he added.

In 2022, Shoib won the ‘Best Actor’ at the World Film Festival Birmingham UK for his role in ‘Country of Blind’.

Written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, ‘Country of Blind’ is based on HG Wells's novel ‘Country of Blind’, which presents a satirical drama about a community thriving in isolation.

